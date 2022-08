The couple’s first child was born on August 26th.

Media personality Anita Nderu and her husband Barret Raftery have announced the birth of their daughter, Kaya Gacheri Catalina Raftery.

Anita shared the joyous news in an Instagram post in which she gushed over their “little human.”

“What a whirlwind couple of days it has been. We are elated beyond words, grateful and in love and awe of our little human. We’re finally back home…” she wrote.

Anita first announced her pregnancy in July.

