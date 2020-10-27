This year’s Champagne celebration dubbed “Toast to togetherness” was celebrated across Africa

Over the weekend Kenyan luxury influencers came together to celebrate Champagne day courtesy of the luxury champagne brand Moet et Chandon. Anita Nderu, Lucia Musau, Catherine Kamau, Janet Mbugua, Foi Wambui, Rio Paul and Vinnie O all came together to toast to togetherness.

This year’s grand toast was led by stars across the region – chosen and admired for their unique contributions to both their nations and their pride in Africa. Guests in attendance came from varied disciplines including music, art and the corporate world. They all received a personalised bottle of Moët & Chandon, hand-delivered along with gold glasses.

Speaking about the event, Managing Director Moët Hennessy Africa & Middle East said, “Moët Grand Day has been celebrated worldwide since 2016, with glamorous large-scale experiences. With sensitivity to the current time, our hope with this year’s Moët Grand Day ‘Toast to Togetherness’ was to celebrate the talent and promise that exists across this magnificent continent, with more intimate experiences filled with the same joie de vivre. And to offer those who proudly fly the African flag, a moment to pause, and toast to moments and milestones worth celebrating,” (SIC)

According to Moet et Chandon, this year’s celebrations stood as a reminder that champagne always has the ability to elevate life beyond the ordinary. That despite the uncertainties we face, we can and should still toast to personal moments that matter and create memories that last a lifetime.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Tell Us What You Think