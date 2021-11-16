Ann Kananu sworn in as Nairobi County Governor

Acting Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu Mwenda has Tuesday been be sworn in as the City county chief.

Kananu during her acceptance speech said that she was up to the task and would ensure her constituents are cautioned from the impacts of the Covid 19 pandemic.

She noted that she has already started championing for her people by signing a Sexual Gender-Based Violence Bill whose overall role is to accelerate efforts towards the elimination of all forms of GBV in the county.

Further, bright students from poor backgrounds according to the new Governor stand to benefit from a Ksh 503 million bursary kitty.

“We have also recruited 498 Early Development Teachers (ECD) to support the provision of inclusive and quality education for our children,” she added.

Her ascension into power, however, did not come easy as she had to grapple with court battles filed by the former Governor, Mike Sonko.

In October, the Supreme Court had suspended her planned swearing-in albeit for two weeks following an application by former governor Mike Sonko to the apex court.

Sonko rushed to the Supreme Court after the Court of Appeal rejected his application to stop Kananu from assuming office.

He argued that he stood to unfairly and unlawfully be deprived of his lawfully contested and won Nairobi gubernatorial elective position unless the court intervenes.

The former Governor maintained that his impeachment was illegal and the court should determine whether it was done as required by the law.

He has further argued that Kananu unlawfully and unconstitutionally assumed the position of the deputy governor, and there were plans to have her become the substantive governor against the law and the constitution.

A bench of three judges, however, ruled Sonko has been out of office for more than 10 months and is effectively no longer the Governor of Nairobi.

The court further added that if Sonko’s appeal is successful and judges find that his political rights were violated, then the violations, since they will be personal to him, can be vindicated by being paid damages.

The judges ruled that his application seeking to bar Kananu from being sworn in as the Nairobi Governor did not meet the threshold to be granted the order.

The bench also noted that the issue of swearing-in Kananu was not among the grounds raised by Sonko in his appeal.

“We find that the issue of the swearing-in of the 11th respondent was not raised in the High Court and the impugned judgment did not address or determine that issue,” Justices Wanjiru Karanja, Jamila Mohammed and Jessie Lesiit said.