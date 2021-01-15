What’s next for Nairobi Deputy Governor Anne Kananu?

The upcoming Nairobi gubernatorial by-election has been thrown into limbo after the Nairobi County Assembly Friday unanimously approved the nomination of Anne Kananu as the Deputy Governor.

Kananu who was vetted in the morning will join a small list of women who have held the position.

The Nairobi poll slated for February 18th has been mired in confusion since the dates were announced by the electoral agency IEBC following the impeachment of Governor Mike Sonko in December.

Even after the court barred the electoral agency from conducting the by-election until several cases filed in court are determined, aspirants who were eying the seat were still hopeful that the poll would proceed.

But the latest development in City Hall may just be the last nail in the coffin. Kananu who had also thrown her hat in the ring for the hotly contested poll will take the oath of office this afternoon amid claims that she will likely take over the mantle from acting governor Benson Mutura.

Mutura, Speaker of the Nairobi County Assembly was sworn in as the acting Governor of Nairobi County in December.

Nairobi has been without a governor since 2018 when Polycarp Igathe resigned.

According to the constitution, if a vacancy occurs in the office of county governor, the deputy county governor shall assume office as county governor for the remainder of the term of the county governor.

Her ascension to the governor’s post will be contested with political analysts saying the clause only applies to a sitting deputy governor at the time the seat fell vacant.

The developments are unfolding at a time the IEBC has gazetted a record 16 interested aspirants eyeing the city’s top seat.

Kananu was the Security Supervisor in charge of Quality Control and Training at Kenya Airports Authority before joining City Hall as Chief Officer in charge of Disaster Management and Coordination in May, 2018. A position she held until her endorsement Friday.

During her vetting, she said she is a stickler for the rule of law and promised to weed City Hall cartels as well as work closely with the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

She also clarified her relationship with Sonko saying it was purely professional.