Anne Kananu officially takes over as acting Nairobi Governor

The political power play unfolding at City Hall is far from over. In a surprise twist of events, Anne Kananu Mwenda has taken over as the substantive Governor barely three days after her installation as Deputy Governor.

Nairobi Governor Benson Mutura officially handed over on Monday the instruments of power at City Hall.

Ms. Mwenda pledged to stay clear of politics and concentrate on quality service delivery to Nairobi residents.

“I affirm that I will lead from the front in heeding the call of the president to radically improve the provision of services in the city …Nairobi is now back on course and will remain so”, she said.

I am not a politician, and I will not start being one. I’m focused on bringing a new spirit of cooperation, collaboration, partnership and mutual respect with all organs of government. Nairobi is now back on course. — Anne Kananu (@annkananu_) January 18, 2021

On his part, Mutura thanked all those who supported him while as acting governor. He assured the deputy governor of the County assembly’s full legislative support.

Kananu made history as the first woman deputy governor of Nairobi City County after being sworn in by Justice John Mativo on Friday.

Her swearing-in came after she appeared before the county vetting committee which cleared her and the subsequent unanimous adoption of the committee’s report by the Nairobi City County assembly.

Anne Kananu was nominated by former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko to be his deputy in January 2020.