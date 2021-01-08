Anne Kananu to be vetted for Nairobi deputy governor position

Nairobi County Government has announced the vetting of Anne Kananu Mwenda for the position of Deputy Governor after a petition filed against her nomination in court was withdrawn.

The county government has slated the vetting exercise for January 15.

Peter Agoro, who had petitioned a Nairobi court in January 2020 to stop Kananu’s assumption to office withdrew his petition on Monday this week.

The Clerk of the County Assembly through a notice published Thursday. If vetted and approved, Kananu will be the next Governor of Nairobi.

The Assembly’s speaker Benson Mutura is currently acting as the county governor.

Mutura was sworn in on December 21, 2020 with his term expected to lapse on February 18, 2021.

The seat fell vacant after Senate upheld the decision by Nairobi County Assembly to impeach former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

Despite a spirited fight by the governor to have the motion of his ouster quashed, Senators sided with city MCAs who accuse the county chief of operating in total disregard of the law.

During the impeachment proceedings last month that went into the night, Senators approved a motion to vote for every issue raised against the governor.

Sonko was facing charges including gross violation of the Constitution and other laws, abuse of office, violation of national laws, and lacking the mental capability to run the county government.

In all the four charges, Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka confirmed that the Majority of Senators had voted in favour of the county assembly effectively affirming the decision to remove him from Nairobi’s gubernatorial position.

