Anne Waiguru re-elected as Council of Governors chair

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has been re-elected to serve as the Council of Governors chair for a second term.

Waiguru was elected by consensus during Monday’s elections that were meant to fill the positions in the Executive (Chairperson, Vice Chairperson and Whip) and the Chairpersons of the Technical Committees.

Waiguru was elected in the executive alongside Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi who was re-elected as COG vice chair and Nandi governor Stephen Sang who will serve as the COG whip.

In the elections, Fernandes Barasa was elected Finance, Planning and Economic Affairs committee chairperson, Health -Muthomi Njuki, Energy, Roads, Transport and Infrastructure – Kimani Wamatangi, Trade, Industry, Manufacturing and Enterprise Development-Susan Kihika, Environment and Climate Change – Wilber Ottichilo, Resource Mobilization and Partnerships – Cecily Mbarire while Mutahi Kahiga is the new Human Resource, Labour and Social Welfare committee chairperson.

Others are; Arid, Semi-Arid Lands (ASAL) and Disaster Management – Nathif Jama, tourism and Wildlife – Patrick Ole Ntutu, Agriculture, Livestock and Cooperatives – Kenneth Lusaka, Water, Forestry and Natural Resources Management – Andrew Mwadime, Land, Housing and Urban Development – Anyang’ Nyong’o, Education – Eric Mutai, Legal, Constitutional Affairs and Intergovernmental Relations – Mutula Kilonzo, Gender, Youth, Culture, Sports and Social Services – Simon Kachapin, Blue Economy – Issa Timamy, CT and Knowledge – Wisley Rotich with Benjamin Cheboi taking the Security and Foreign Affairs committee chair docket.

During the full council meeting, the governors raised concern over alleged attempts to claw back devolution through what they termed as retrogressive legislation and creation of unconstitutional bodies to undertake devolved functions.

“The recent gazettement of additional Water Works Development Authority, the enactment of Community Groups Bill and the overnight passage of the Facility Improvement Funds Act and other laws do not embrace the spirit and letter of our Constitution.” Said Waiguru.

The council would later proceed to the National Dialogue Committee where they presented issues affecting devolution including funding and periodic costing of national and county functions; increase of the equitable share of revenue for the county Governments to 45%, establishment of a borrowing framework by the Counties and delimitation of boundaries for the Counties.