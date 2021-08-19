The 7th Annual Devolution Conference that was to take place in Makueni County next week has been postponed indefinitely.

This follows a review of Covid-19 containment measures announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta Tuesday banning physical and in-person public gatherings and meetings, including political rallies and campaign meetings for impending by-elections for a further 60 days.

The conference was to start on Monday, August 23, and close on Thursday, August 26 at Makueni Boys High School.

“The Steering Committee of the 7th and final Annual Devolution Conference hereby notifies members of the public on the inevitable postponement of the Devolution Conference. This is premised on the Presidential directive issued on 18th August 2021, vide Public Order No. 5 of 2021 on Coronavirus Pandemic suspending all public gatherings and in-person meetings. The Steering Committee shall communicate on the new dates in due course” announced the Council of Governor’s chair Martin Wambora.

The Council urged Makueni residents to take advantage of the ongoing mass vaccination exercise to safeguard their health in the wake of soaring infection and death rates.