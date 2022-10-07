Annual financial expenditure management forum comes to a close

Vice Chief of the Defence Forces (VCDF) Lieutenant General Francis Ogolla has Friday presided over the closing ceremony of the annual Public Financial Management Forum held at the Kenya School of Monetary Studies (KSMS) in Nairobi.

The five-day forum themed: ‘Effective Resource Management to Enhance Operational Efficiency,’ saw over 100 participants taken through training that will assist them to discharge their financial obligations with prudence.

In his opening remarks, VCDF called upon the participants to make good use of the skills they have gained in order to enrich and improve their service delivery. He also asked the participants to observe the tenets of good public finance management.

The VCDF further encouraged the participants to put to good practice and share the knowledge acquired on public finance management in order to achieve the Ministry’s goals.

The facilitators comprised of officials from the National Treasury and Planning, the Office of the Controller of Budget, the Office of the Auditor General and the National Construction Authority.