Another body of missing Kitengela men found in Mathioya river

Few hours after the family of Elijah Obuong identified his body at Murang’a County Government mortuary, another body resembling one of the missing persons was recovered in Mathioya river, Kiharu Sub-county stashed in a gunny bag.

Mukangai river joins the bigger Mathioya river on the spot where the second body was found.

Mr Francis Karanja, a sand harvester said they recovered the body early Thursday morning while harvesting sand.

They alerted the area chief who requested them to remove the body from the river bed.

“We were shocked at first but we combined our efforts to retrieve the body.This river,(Mathioya) has turned to be the valley of the death.Its horrifying incident,” said Karanja.

Residents claim five bodies have been found in the same spot in the last one year.

The body was 50 metres from where Obuong’s body was found but downstream.

The smooth swash sounds of Mathioya river and thickets possibly provided an ideal dumping haven for the assailants.

The body was stashed into a gunny bag, tightly tied with a rope in a curve shape to fit in the bag.

He had his clothes and jewelries on but he did not have shoes. His hands had been chopped from the wrists and seemed to have been bled profusely in what can be termed as murder most foul.

The recovery of the two bodies has ignited mixed reactions on who possibly abducted the four and what reasons prompted their tormentors in cold blood.

The body has been booked at Murang’a County Government mortuary as an unidentified male person.