Another car plunges into the Indian Ocean killing a woman, her son survives

A 33-year-old woman perished on Wednesday morning after her car plunged into the Indian Ocean.

The woman, who was headed for Mombasa Island from Changamwe, appeared to have lost control of the car at Makupa causeway Bridge, forcing it to plunge into the sea at Kibarani area.

The victim, identified as Winnie Achieng, was in the ill-fated vehicle with her teenage son, who managed to roll down the car window and swam to safety.

“I saw the car plunging into the waters. I immediately jumped in. The first person I saw was a young man who told me his mother was trapped. I am sad that we couldn’t help her in time.” On of the divers recounted at the scene.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Good Samaritans rushed to the scene and removed Achieng from the car. The 33-year-old was rushed to the Coast Provincial General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after admission.

Doctors said Achieng had suffered serious head injuries, leading to her death.

News of Achieng’s death was confirmed by Mombasa County Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo.

Achieng’s car wreckage was removed from the ocean and towed to a Mombasa police station.