Another Kabul airport attack likely, Biden warns

Another attack on Kabul airport is highly likely, US President Joe Biden has warned, saying that military commanders have told him it could come as early as Sunday.
The US is continuing evacuations but the final British flight carrying only Afghan civilians left on Saturday.
About 170 people died after a suicide bomber targeted the airport on Thursday as crowds of Afghans were trying to get on evacuation flights.
The IS-K group has claimed the attack.
In retaliation, the US carried out a drone strike on eastern Afghanistan late on Friday, killing two “high-profile” members of IS-K – the Islamic State (IS) group in Khorasan Province.
The two are described as a planner and a facilitator. It is unclear whether they were directly involved in planning the Kabul airport attack.
“This strike was not the last. We will continue to hunt down any person involved in that heinous attack and make them pay,” Mr Biden said in a statement released on Saturday.
IS-K is the most extreme and violent of all the jihadist militant groups in Afghanistan and has major differences with the Taliban, who now control most of the country. It accuses them of abandoning the battlefield in favour of a negotiated peace settlement with the Americans.
The Taliban condemned the airstrike, saying the Americans should have consulted them first, a spokesman told Reuters news agency.
US troops have begun their withdrawal from the airport – their numbers are now down to 4,000, from a peak of 5,800 in the past week.
The next few days are likely to be the most dangerous since the evacuation began, White House officials say.
The Taliban have set up further layers of checkpoints around the airport and are not allowing most Afghans through, the Associated Press (AP) reports.
In all, more than 110,000 people – both Afghans and foreign nationals – have been evacuated from Kabul airport since the airlift began two weeks ago.
On Saturday, Italy’s final flight from Afghanistan arrived in Rome. Italy said it had evacuated almost 5,000 Afghan citizens from Kabul – the highest number of any EU country.
France said it had flown out more than 2,800 since 17 August, while Germany said it had taken about 4,000 Afghans.
The head of the UK’s armed forces, General Sir Nick Carter, said it was “heartbreaking” that they had not been able to rescue everyone.