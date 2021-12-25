Another possible showdown as Muturi recalls MPs to debate crucial bill

The National Assembly is set to hold another special sitting on Wednesday December 29.

In his notice to the MPs and the general public, Speaker Justin Muturi disclosed that the purpose of the sitting include tabling of an Addendum Report by the Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs on the harmonisation of proposed amendments to the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill if any as well as conveyance of any messages from the President, the National Executive, and or the Senate.

This comes after the much-anticipated debate on the Political Parties Amendment Bill failed to take off. During the turbulent session, lawmakers allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga on one side differed sharply with their counterparts in Deputy President William Ruto’s camp on the proposals in the Bill.

“The sittings will be held in the National assembly chamber main parliament buildings Nairobi commencing at 10.00am and at 2.30pm for the purposes of….comsidertaion in committee of the whole house and third reading of the political parties (Amendment Bill) (National Assembly Bill No. 56 of 2021),” the notice read in part

Last Wednesday, Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi suspended voting on the Bill to allow the inclusion of new amendments for debate and directed the legal committee to harmonize.

The Bill sponsored by Majority Leader Amos Kimunya provides for a deadline of six months to form a coalition before an election.

MPs with amendments have been urged to appear before the committee on 28th for purposes of harmonization before debate a day later.