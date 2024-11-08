Another suspect arrested in connection with Ayieko’s murder

Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested another suspect in connection with the murder of Wells Fargo HR Manager Willis Ayieko.

Duncan Onyango, alias Otuch, was arrested at his hideout in Bondo sub-county.

The Detectives investigating the case conducted a scene reenactment exercise with one of the previously arrested suspect, who identified the house of Duncan Onyango as the location where the victim was tortured and murdered.

The body of the deceased was recovered less than 400 meters from the suspect’s house which is located in Luanda Doho, Kisa East, Kakamega County.

The suspect is undergoing processing for arraignment in court.

Willis Ayieko was reported missing on October 18, 2024, after attending a funeral vigil in Gem.

His body was later discovered on October 23, 2024, at Mungoware Stream, which forms the boundary between Siaya and Kakamega counties.