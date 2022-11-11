Ansu Fati named in Spain’s World Cup squad but no room for Ramos or De Gea

Ansu Fati has been included in Spain’s 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar ⁠— but there was no place on Luis Enrique’s shortlist for Manchester United’s David De Gea or Paris Saint-Germain’s Sergio Ramos.

Barcelona forward Fati, 20, has been handed the opportunity to add to his four caps at international level in Qatar.

He is already a regular for Barcelona where he has scored three goals in 20 games in all competitions this season.

Fati will be joined in Qatar by fellow youngsters Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino and Hugo Guillamon, with Enrique opting for a youthful looking squad.

Spain’s World Cup squad is here 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/vBgObfSw2v — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 11, 2022

But a number of familiar faces have been left at home. Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno has been excluded, as have Thiago, Ramos and the Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The in-form Borja Iglesias will be disappointed to have been left out, as will the Real Sociedad forward Brais Mendez, who returned to the international team last year.

David de Gea is another notable absentee, with the Manchester United number one long since falling out of favour with Enrique.

Spain are set to enter their 12th consecutive World Cup finals and are looking to win the tournament for the first time since 2010.

Enrique’s side find themselves in one of the toughest groups of the tournament, however. They will come up against 2014 champions Germany, as well as Japan and Costa Rica.

Spain begin their World Cup campaign on November 23 against Costa Rica. Their mouth-watering clash with Germany is on November 27 and they finish their group stage campaign against Japan on December 1.

