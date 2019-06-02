Anthony Joshua sensationally beaten by Andy Ruiz Jr

Andy Ruiz Jr produced one of the biggest shocks in the history of heavyweight boxing to rip Anthony Joshua’s IBF, WBO and WBA world heavyweight titles from him and tear up the division’s proposed plot lines.

In a truly remarkable fight at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Ruiz floored Joshua four times en route to a seventh-round stoppage, which stunned this famous arena and handed the Briton his first defeat as a professional.

Joshua was a 1-25 favourite with bookmakers, with 22 wins – 21 by knockout – going into the fight. He will now join the likes of Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson as dominant champions to suffer losses which brought the sport to a standstill.

“I got beaten by a good fighter,” said 29-year-old Joshua. “It will be interesting to see how far he goes, but this is all part of the journey.

After flooring Ruiz with a left hook in the third round, Joshua hit the canvas when a right crashed against his temple. By the time a sensational three minutes was up he had been down again thanks to a flurry when cornered.

Ruiz, 29, was not even supposed to be here. He took the bout at six weeks’ notice and tickets were being collected by fans 24 hours before the bout which still had the name of Jarrell Miller – Joshua’s original opponent – printed on them.

By the seventh round, when Joshua touched down under a flurry of shots again, the game looked up. Seconds later he was down on all fours again and spat his gumshield out, perhaps to buy time.

He simply did not have it. The bout was waved off and all that was planned for the glamour division was ripped up thanks to a man who had been dubbed unglamorous because of his rounded physique.

Ruiz, from appearance to pedigree, was an underdog in every sense of the word. When Britons wake up on Sunday morning, they will read of a truly iconic upset.

Ruiz, American born but with Mexican parents, becomes Mexico’s first heavyweight world champion, just as he said he would.

When Joshua sat down with the media on Wednesday, virtually every question directed at him was about his future, not this bout.

He said he was “seeing the bigger picture” and maybe therein lies the problem.

After six fairly tentative minutes from both men, he scored his knockdown from a crisp left hook as the pair boxed up close. Normal order appeared set to play out.

Moments later when he himself hit the deck, we were taken back to his titanic struggle with Wladimir Klitschko. The night was on a cliff edge, simply do not blink.

And from that first knockdown, he never appeared comfortable. Whether it be stamina, a lack of focus or a lack of preparation for his late stand-in, this was not the Joshua the travelling 8,000 strong army of British fans had grown to know.

In the sixth round, there were warning signs. After a smart left hook and right-hand combination from Ruiz early on, he went on to take pot shots at Joshua’s head, with the champion seemingly too fatigued to even muster a guard while his legs appeared confused below him.

And then came the finish, mainly built from punch volume as Ruiz overwhelmed his vulnerable opponent with two knockdowns in quick succession. The crowd seemed frozen. Surely not? Yes, it was over.

There will be questions because Joshua is his own biggest analyst. For now, there is only disbelief.