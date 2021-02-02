Anthony Mackie is the latest celebrity guest in town.

American actor Anthony Mackie was over the weekend spotted at The Social House, a boutique hotel in Lavington. The Avengers star had apparently stopped by the hotel for brunch.

“Look who at who showed up for today’s #SundayBrunch?” The Social house posted. “Yes you guessed right, it’s @anthonymackie in flesh and blood?. The Social House is so proud to have made a new Super-Hero Rafiki! When we tell you this is the place to be, you can take it to the bank”

Clad in red shorts and a black hoodie, Anthony took some photos with the staff and a few fans.

Right before that, Anthony was at the Nairobi National park on a game drive.

Some people would say that Naomi Campbell’s Magical Kenya ambassadorial role is working already? Who knows.

