Anthony Mwangi wins Bilboard Contest by Fine Art of America

Mwangi was selected among 19 other winners.

The Fine Art of America has released the winners for their online art competition dubbed “Billboard Contest 2021.” Among the 20 winners of the contest is Kenyan Anthony Mwangi for his artwork called “Free thinker.”

A panel of judges selected 20 winners whose artwork will be featured on billboards throughout the United States. Each billboard will be at least 24 feet wide by 12 feet tall and will prominently feature the winning image, the title of the image, and the artist’s name or preferred social media handle. The billboards will be positioned in various cities throughout the United States and will remain visible for at least one month, each, during the fall and winter of 2021.

Fine Art America is an online marketplace for buying and selling original artwork, prints, home decor, apparel, and more. They also offer a platform for photographers and visual artists to network and stay in touch with their local art scene.

Anthony Mwangi has been doing fine art and illustrations for over 30 years.

See more of Anthony’s artwork here.