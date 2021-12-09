Anti-Corruption Day: EACC highlights milestones in fighting graft

As the Kenya joins the globe in marking the 13th edition of the International Anti-Corruption Day, EACC boss Twalib Mbarak has highlighted some major milestones the commission has achieved in fighting graft.

The theme for Thursday’s commemoration is “Your right, your role. Say no to corruption.”

In his highlight of milestones covered, he noted that a total of 163 high impact investigations on corruption and economic crimes were concluded and files submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions in accordance with the law, this is according to the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission published Report for the Financial Year 2019/2020.

Also corruptly acquired assets worth approximately Kshs 12 billion were recovered while 14 applications were filed in courts for preservation of assets with an estimated value of Kshs 9.4 billion.

“Through proactive investigations, the Commission averted possible loss of public funds estimated at Kshs 10 billion,” the EACC boss said.

Mbarak attributed the Commission’s achievements to strategies it developed during the period 2018-2023 to focus on high impact investigations, asset recovery and partnership approach.

“It is noteworthy the implementation of these strategies is gaining traction,” he said.

“In order to enhance our effectiveness, we have continued to collaborate, cooperate and coordinate our programmes and activities with both state and non-state actors including under the auspices of: the National Council on Administration of Justice (NCAJ), Multi-Agency Team (MAT) on corruption and economic crime, Kenya Leadership and Integrity Forum (KLIF), Forum of Constitutional Commissions and Independent Offices (CCIOs), and County Govts,” he remarked.

The International Anti-Corruption Day unites the country with the rest of the State parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) which Kenya ratified in 2003.