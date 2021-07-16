Anti-counterfeit agents seize fake electronic accessories worth Kshs. 5M

The Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) has confiscated suspected counterfeit electronic products worth Kshs. 5 million from several traders in Nairobi County.

The sting operation which was conducted in collaboration with the National Police Service led to arrest of four traders suspected to be behind the illicit trade and are expected to be arraigned in court.

According to ACA, the Thursday night operation was conducted following complaints from members of the public who decried the poor quality of some of the accessories sold to them by the said traders despite bearing names of established brands such as Samsung.

The traders were nabbed while operating four wholesale outlets along Nairobi’s Ronald Ngala Avenue where thousands of suspected fake mobile phone accessories branded “SAMSUNG” such as phone chargers, earphones, headsets and back covers were seized.

ACA has warned unscrupulous traders against using names of established brands to deceive consumers saying they risk fines for encouraging the illicit trade which costs the economy billion in tax revenue while putting the lives of consumers at risk due to poor quality.