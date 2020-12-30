Anti-doping bill sails through unanimously in Senate

The senate has approved the anti-doping bill tabled in the house on December 29 during a special sitting.

The Bill number 51 of 2020 seeks to amend the Anti-Doping Act to comply with the 2021 World Anti-Doping Code; to put in place an enhanced results management system for anti-doping rule violations & connected purposes.

Pursuant to the provisions of article 118 of the constitution, the senate standing committee on labour and social welfare had invited interested members of the public to submit any representations that they may have on the Bill by way of written memoranda.

Kenya has been on the spot over doping in Athletics with the country risking international sporting sanctions if action is not taken on doping abuse in line with recommendations made by a task force that investigated the scourge.

In September this year, President Uhuru Kenyatta admitted the spate of doping cases among local athletes is “troubling” as he called for the Sports Ministry to enhance its education to prevent further violations.

“We have had the use of illicit products among our sportsmen. Even though these cases are tiny, they are troubling” Kenyatta said.

Former world 1500m champion Elijah Manangoi was the latest to be suspended for two years, for failing to make himself available for three drugs tests.

The Athletics Integrity Unit says the ban is backdated to 22 December 2019.

The 27-year-old Manangoi won silver at the 2015 Beijing World Championships before taking gold in London two years later.

Under anti-doping regulations, athletes have to inform testing authorities of their whereabouts for a one-hour window of every day.

Kenya is known to produce some of the best athletes in the world. However, recently the East African country has been hit by numerous doping scandals affecting athletes and managers of the country’s sport governing body.

State Corporation established through the Anti-Doping Act, 2016 with the mandate of promoting participation in sport, free from doping in order to protect the health and well-being of competitors and the rights of all persons who take part in sport

