Anti-FGM Board accused of doing little in fight against FGM

Child rights activists have called for the formation of Anti-Female Genital Mutilation Boards in the Counties as they seek to bring in all stakeholders in the fight against FGM.

The human rights activists who had gathered at Archers Post Town in Samburu County to identify gaps that have seen hundreds of girls continue to undergo the cut cited lack of public participation before enactment of anti FGM laws.

Hundreds of boys from the Samburu community are set to be initiated into morans in August which comes once in 15 years. This initiation puts the girl child at risk of being subjected to FGM as young girls are given special beads by community warriors to become “temporary wives.”

The Anti-FGM board was formed in 2013 but little has been achieved in the fight against female cut with the practice still prevalence in northern Kenya, parts of Nyanza and Rift Valley regions.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Kenya hopes to eliminate this harmful cultural practice by 2030 and ensure that it meets its Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

Statistics from the Anti-FGM Board indicate that the practice is still prevalence with 94 percent of girls from the Somali community being subjected to the cut while in Samburu, 86 percent of the girls are subjected to the harmful cultural practice. Kisii community is ranked third at 84percent while it is at 78 percent among the Maasai community.

Christina Namunyak, a village administrator at Archers Post noted that the battle cannot be won without the involvement of community leaders at the village and ward levels and accused the board of operating in isolation without involving leaders at the grassroots.

Namunyak argued that village elders are respected and should be incorporated while coming up with strategies to confront the vice.

The meeting which was also attended by County government employees, Community Based Organizations and chiefs criticized elected women leaders from the pastoralist communities where female cut is prevalence for not being vocal in condemning the vice for fear of losing political support.

Samburu Women Trust Director Jane Meriwas called on the County Governments in pastoralist communities to develop policies and laws to protect girls from the harmful cultural practice.