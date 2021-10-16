Anti-graft policy document launched in bid to combat corruption

The Inter-religious Council of Kenya (IRCK) and National Anti-Corruption Steering Committee has launched an anti-graft policy document in a bid to combat the rising cases of corruption in the country.

The booklet’s policy provides a comprehensive process and a clear framework on how to implement strategies aimed at combating graft in the public and private sector including the church.

IRCK chairman Rev Fr Joseph Mutie said the community has been programmed to despise those fighting corruption and glorifying the corrupt by electing them to political offices saying there was a need to change the perception.

Notably Mutie said the country had witnessed increased corruption even amid the pandemic adding that they are working as religious leaders to beat the vice.

He said the purpose of the Inter-religious Council of Kenya and National Anti-Corruption steering committee to hold regional outreaches was based on the growing trend of corruption in the country.

According to him, the same will enable religious leaders to activate their grassroots structures and cascade their campaigns against corruption downstream saying ordinary Kenyans are the biggest losers if corruption thrives.

He lamented that there was a lacuna in the law which was silent on corrupt leaders saying they are still vying for political positions saying the same needed to be revisited.

The leader added that it was evident that some persons have been declared unfit to run for public office yet they go ahead and run for political office.

He said the booklet guides on the scriptural aspects and view of what corruption is, and what the holy scriptures say about the vice effects and what is the duty of every Kenyan.

On his part, Chief Administrative Secretary State Law Office and Department of Justice Professor Micheni Ntiba called for implementation of anti-corruption studies in Kenya’s education curriculum, as part of measures aimed at preventing graft in the country.

Professor Micheni also stated that citizens need to change their mindset about the vice and stop viewing corruption as a way of seeking favours from public and private entities, or making quick money and amassing wealth without effort.

The launch at St Mary’s Pastoral Center over the weekend brought together religious leaders from all over the county.

Speaking at the same event Rev Elias Ogolla noted that the trend was worrying as almost all people including religious leaders had fallen to the corruption trap by diverting funds for personal use and not serving the people.

On his part, Sheikh Athman Mohamud said the books were not the first one to be printed adding that to eradicate the vice

Athman accused the Director of Public Prosecution office of laxity in the fight against graft, saying it was evident that corrupt individuals were outwitting them in court with a battery of lawyers.