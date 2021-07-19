Anti-mugging squad deployed within CBD

The rampant muggings within the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) remain a concern for Kenyans who demanded answers from Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai.

The police boss who was taken to task during the weekly Twitter interaction #EngageTheIG every Monday disclosed that an anti-mugging team had been deployed within CBD and other major towns.

He added that they were collaborating with National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to ensure safety and security within the industry.

Crime has surged around the city with both motorists, commuters and pedestrians being robbed and attacked by the gangs even in broad daylight.

KBC TV news anchor Shiksha Arorawas last month robbed at the globe roundabout flyover just a day after the DCI urged members of the public who may fall or have fallen victims of mugging within the Nairobi CBD to make formal reports at the Nairobi Central DCI offices.

Following numerous complaints from members of the public about insecurity, the IG said the police have increased patrols in the mapped out crime hotspots.

“There is the adequate deployment of police officers in areas affected, heightened surveillance and community policing” Mutyambai assured.

On the rising cases of child abductions, the IG said security has been heightened even as he urged parents to take care of their children and educate them on basic security measures.