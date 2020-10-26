Anto NeoSoul just dropped a new EP named Matunda.

King of vocals Anto a.k.a Anto Neosoul is back with his mesmerising melodies and catchy hooks, this time with a surprise EP; MATUNDA. Matunda is Swahili for fruits and just like a fruit salad, this EP hits you with a taste of every feeling.

First track on the EP is ‘Chanda na Pete‘. It is a melancholic and haunting song in which Anto reminds us that he is a king of those high notes and high emotions. Chanda Na Pete is a soulful ballad and a reminder to pour your heart out when in love.

‘Whine‘ is the second ingredient in this musical salad.

No project is complete without a dancehall feel and Shangararaisha does exactly that. It is a reminder of where most of us come from; the ghetto. This is Anto Neosoul’s ode to his past as he celebrates his present aptly represented by arguably Kenya’s most popular fruit, the mighty avocado. Shangararaisha is set to be a dancehall and radio hit.

The EP ends on a great high with the song; ‘Balance‘.

Matunda is a balanced musical diet full of essential nutrients great for your bones as you dance, anti-ageing as you smile and laugh as well as great for your skin when you let out the sweat and tears.