Anxiety among Jubilee Party MPs ahead of PG meeting

Written By: Kennedy Epalat
30

A short text message from the President who is also the Jubilee party leader invited the legislators to the meeting.

Anxiety is rife among Jubilee Members of the National Assembly ahead of the Parliamentary Group meeting scheduled for Tuesday morning at State House, Nairobi.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The party in a text message to the  party elected and nominated MPs convened a Jubilee National Assembly Parliamentary Group Meeting which was to start at 9 am.

Also Read  Wetangula dismissed as FORD Kenya Party leader

The meeting will precede the reconvening of the National Assembly in the afternoon after a long recess.

Meanwhile, nominated MP David Ole Sankok, has urged his parliamentary colleagues to heed to the call by the party leader President Uhuru Kenyatta and attend the meeting.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Speaking at Ewaso Ngiro, Sankok said the meeting will be a good opportunity for Jubilee Members of Parliament to air their views.

Also Read  Majority Whip Kang’ata endorses Kamar for Senate Deputy Speaker

 A similar meeting convened by the President recently culminated in the reconstitution of the senate-house leadership.

Also Read  Kenya's Covid-19 cases hit 1962 after 74 test positive

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR