Anxiety among Jubilee Party MPs ahead of PG meeting

Anxiety is rife among Jubilee Members of the National Assembly ahead of the Parliamentary Group meeting scheduled for Tuesday morning at State House, Nairobi.

The party in a text message to the party elected and nominated MPs convened a Jubilee National Assembly Parliamentary Group Meeting which was to start at 9 am.

The meeting will precede the reconvening of the National Assembly in the afternoon after a long recess.

Meanwhile, nominated MP David Ole Sankok, has urged his parliamentary colleagues to heed to the call by the party leader President Uhuru Kenyatta and attend the meeting.

Speaking at Ewaso Ngiro, Sankok said the meeting will be a good opportunity for Jubilee Members of Parliament to air their views.

A similar meeting convened by the President recently culminated in the reconstitution of the senate-house leadership.