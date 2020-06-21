Anxiety grips Jubilee MPs ahead of Monday’s PG

Anxiety has gripped members of the Jubilee Party ahead of Monday’s Parliamentary Group Meeting scheduled to be chaired by party leader President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Though the agenda of the meeting planned to be held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre remains unclear, insiders believe that the forum will be used to enhance discipline within the ruling party.

The meeting comes barely three weeks after the State House gathering, where perceived rebels were replaced from leadership positions in the house.

Political pundits anticipate that some perceived rebels who survived the previous purge including Majority Leader Aden Duale could form part of Monday’s agenda.

During the last National Assembly PG, National Assembly Majority Whip Benjamin Washiali and his Deputy nominated MP Cecily Mbarire were kicked out and replaced with Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe and Igembe North MP Maoka Maore respectively.

The meeting also resolved to effect further changes at the House committees as part of the ongoing purge to kick out all MPs not supporting the President’s agenda.

The ruling party also effected a purge within the Senate leadership that saw the deputy speaker, majority leader, chief whip among others replaced.

On Friday, a host of MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto and who were de-whipped signalled a political shift accusing some operatives at the party’s Jubilee centre of frustrating efforts to unite the party.

Political analyst and lawyer Steve Mogaka, however, opines the perceived rebels have limited options as their goose was already cooked.