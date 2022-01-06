Anxiety grips Tigania as raiders attack village killing six

Security officers in Meru are in hot pursuit of raiders believed to have killed six people in Tigania Sub-county Thursday morning.

The six victims were allegedly killed by people believed to have crossed over from the neighboring Isiolo County.

Confirming the incident, Meru County Commissioner Karuku Ngumo attributed the killings to tussle over pasture.

The early morning incident is alleged to have occurred after the said herders moved into the fields in Mweronkoro village of Meru County with their camels.

“Two communities fought and some of the locals were shot at. Five of them died on the spot. There is also one victim who was shot but survived and was rushed to the hospital. He has however succumbed to bullet injuries.”Ngumo disclosed

Villagers claim that that hell broke loose when they attempted to ask the raiders were to leave the area.

“The problem is that our neighbors invade our farms as soon as we carrying our planting of crops. It is sad because their animals graze on our farms and we end up with heavy losses,”

When we children go to chase the animals from our farms, they start attacking them. Even going to school for them is becoming a challenge,” one of the locals said

“Why did they kill our people? They had committed no crime,” Another local decried

The incident has led to tension and panic in the area with some local fleeing their homes. Some of them believe the attacks, which have been numerous in number in recent times, are aimed at forcing them to relocate from their farms.

They say the raiders always invade the area armed to the teeth and they are not in a position to fight back.

Meru County Commissioner Karuku Ngumo said such incidents can be avoided if neighboring communities embraced dialogue instead of resorting to conflict whenever they disagree.