Anxious wait for Wajir Governor as Senate committee tables its report

Wajir Governor Mohammed Abdi Mohamoud will know his fate this afternoon when the Senate 11-member special committee tables its report on the floor of the house.

The Committee set up to investigate the impeachment of the Governor by the County Assembly concluded its two-day hearing sessions on Thursday last week after listening to submissions from the County Assembly and the Governor.

Led by Senator Okong’o Omogeni, the Committee then retreated to deliberate on the matter before compiling its report.

The Senate will now hold a special sitting Today at 2:30pm after a Gazette notice by Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka.

During the sitting, the only business to be transacted will be the consideration of the report of the Special Committee.

If the special committee reports that the particulars of one or more of the allegations against the Governor have been substantiated, the Senate shall, after according the Governor an opportunity to be heard, vote on the impeachment charges.

If the Committee finds the charges not to be substantiated, there shall be no further debate on the matter.

Governor Mohamud was impeached on account of abuse of office, financial impropriety, gross misconduct, and gross violation of the Constitution.

In his submission the Governor urged the committee to give a credible verdict for the benefit of the Wajir residents.

He was impeached on April 27 in a vote supported by 37 MCAs against 10.