Any leader who seeks to divide Kenyans should be removed from office – Wetangula

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetangula, has urged leaders to ensure that their actions and statements promote the unity of all Kenyans.

He emphasized that individuals in leadership positions, particularly at the national level, must be cautious not to create divisions by advocating for the interests of specific regions at the expense of others.

According to the Speaker, those who engage in such behaviour have no place in public office and should therefore be expelled from their positions.

“Tunataka kuwa na viongozi ambao wanajua the limit of where to go, what to say, where to say it, how to say it and the impact on society. Na kama kuna mtu yeyote ambaye anataka kuvuruga amani ya nchi, atolowe because we want peace.” He said at an event on Sunday

In an apparent reference to the ongoing calls from members of the ruling party to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his conduct, the Speaker reiterated that all Kenyans deserve equal treatment and service, regardless of their background.

“I urge leaders to avoid politics that fragment our nation along ethnic or regional lines. Our Constitution states that every Kenyan has the right to live, own property, and enjoy peace everywhere in the country. We must remember that our diversity is the source of our strength,” he said.

At the same time, Wetangula called on leaders to accord the presidency the respect it deserves.

“We have only one government, which is led by President William Ruto,” he concluded.