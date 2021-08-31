Anyiko Owoko launches exciting new podcast; VIP Access

Anyiko has traversed the African continent to give us VIP Access.

East Africa’s leading entertainment and music publicist Anyiko Owoko is adding even more feathers to her cap, this time by launching a brand new podcast. VIP Access is its name and it comes with the promise of timeless interviews and highlights of Africa’s most promising talent.

Anyiko’s knack for promoting Africa’s diverse talents will be set forth in VIP Access. The podcast is modeled after her self-produced YouTube show which has been successfully running since 2018. Episode one is already out and it is an interview with music producer GospelOnDeBeatz. GospelOnDeBeatz is an elusive Nigerian producer and songwriter famed for founding live band Alternate Sound.

The episode and every other consecutive one is up on all digital streaming platforms; Spotify, Google Play, Soundcloud and Apple podcasts.