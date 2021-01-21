Anyiko Owoko is East Africa’s leading entertainment and music publicist.

Rockstar Group has just unveiled their #AfricanHot100 list. The #AfricanHot100 list is an annual list of African artists, DJ’s, producers, entertainers, sports stars, rising star influential music entertainment business personalities, fashion stars, gamers, climate change and wildlife activists, media stars and social personalities of significant influence.

Rockstar Group has selected the personalities with the most significant momentum coming out of last year and going onto 2021. All personalities are either from countries on the African continent, of African origin and with significant relevance and influence on African audiences residing on the continent or across planet earth.

In 2020, a flurry of young stars exploded onto the scene and existing stars and moguls re-invented and re-imagined their empires and careers midst the Covid-19 global pandemic to pivot to even greater success rocketing into 2021. They include:

Ameyaw Debra (Ghana)

Ami Faku (South Africa)

Anyiko Owoko (Kenya)

Aslay (Tanzania)

Aya Nakamura (Mali)

Benon Mugumbya (Uganda)

Biura (Angola)

Black Coffee (South Africa)

Black Motion (South Africa)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Calema (Sao Tome and Principe/Portugal)

Chali Bravo (Zambia)

Christine ‘Seven’ Mosha (Tanzania)

