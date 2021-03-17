AP officer in Nyamira shoots two colleagues, commits suicide

An Administrative Police Officer in Nyamira shot two of his senior colleagues before turning the gun on himself.

Nyamira South Sub county Deputy Critical Infrastructure Police Units(CIPU) Commander, Bernard Too confirmed the incident which occurred on Tuesday evening.

According to Too, the said police officer was disgruntled on how his two Seniors conducted the deployment of officers to guard the Governor’s residence.

The officer identified as Julius Mudachi who was loaded with K47 rifle, engaged in a heated argument with his Seniors and suddenly started shooting before turning the gun to his chin and shot himself.

The two Senior officers were identified as Seargent Amani Ali and Nicanor Odhiambo.

“While a heated argument on the matter ensued amongst the three officers, Mudachi who was armed with a loaded K47 rifle suddenly cocked it and started shooting at his seniors where Nicanor Odhiambo, 55 and Amani Ali, 49 were both shot on the thighs of their right legs and Mudachi directed the gun to his chin and shot himself down,” The deputy CIPU commander confirmed.

The AP officer was pronounced dead on arrival at the Nyamira Referral Hospital. One of his Senior colleagues succumbed to severe bullet injuries while the other is hospitalized for specialized treatment.

Too said they recovered 4 used cartridges and an AK47 rifle from the crime scene which will be used as an exhibit when investigations surrounding the shooting incident will be launched.