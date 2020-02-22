Appellate Judge Sankale released on police bond

The Court of Appeal Judge Sankale ole Kantai has been released on police bond after spending Friday night at Muthaiga Police Station.

Sankale has been ordered to appear at the headquarters on Tuesday morning for further interrogation.

The Judge who spent the night at the police station was grilled by DCI officers accompanied by his Lawyers Nelson Havi and George Khaminwa, for almost nine hours.

According to Havi police have not come out clear if the judge will be a state witness or a suspect in a murder case.

Kantai is allegedly a close friend to the main suspect in the Tob Cohen murder case: Sarah Wairimu.

Detectives claim that the judge ‘coached’ Wairimu as investigations were ongoing.

In October last year, DCI George Kinoti accused Wairimu and her lawyer Phillip Murgor of trying to control investigations and the trial process.

He was responding to a contempt of court application filed against him by Wairimu.

The late Cohen, a tour and travel magnate had lived in Kenya since 1987 but went missing in July last year.

His body was later found in an underground tank at his Kitisuru home with the legs and hands bound.

Wairimu was then arrested and later remanded at the Lang’ata Women’s Prison for over 40 days.

However, she was freed on Ksh.2 million bail or two sureties of Ksh. 2 million each.