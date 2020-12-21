Apple recognises the best and boldest musicians of 2020.

It’s no secret that Apple revolutionised the music experience by putting a thousand songs in your pocket. Just think of the iPod and iTunes. It’s because of this that the corporation honours achievements in music through the Apple Music Awards.

The winners of the awards are chosen through a process that reflects both Apple Music’s editorial perspective and what customers around the world are loving most. The winners for global Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and Breakthrough Artist of the Year were hand-selected by Apple Music’s global editorial team of world-class experts and tastemakers, and the awards for Top Song of the Year and Top Album of the Year are based on streaming data that is reflective of what Apple Music subscribers have been listening to this year.

The winners of this year’s Apple Music Awards are:

Artist of the Year: Lil Baby

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Breakthrough Artist of the Year: Megan Thee Stallion Also Read 10 songs from across Africa to kick off the holidays Songwriter of the Year: Taylor Swift Top Song of the Year: “The Box” by Roddy Ricch Top Album of the Year: “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial” by Roddy Ricch Last week saw a series of special performances, fan events, interviews, and more, streaming worldwide on Apple Music, Apple Music TV, and the Apple TV app.

Tell Us What You Think