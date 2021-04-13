The campaign dubbed the Spirits Rejoice campaign celebrates gospel artists from across Africa

Apple Music launched its Spirits Rejoice campaign which celebrates the best and brightest Gospel voices with exclusive playlists from South Africa’s Joyous Celebration, Ntokozo Mbambo, Hle and Dr Tumi, as well as Nigeria’s Sinach, Mercy Chinwo, Nathaniel Bassey, Tim Godfrey and Ada Ehi. The music selections seek to inspire, uplift and encourage. The playlist also comes with a whole host of local and international artists including Fred Hammond, Kirk Franklin and Donald Lawrence.

Gospel music is one of the top-streaming genres on the continent. Its roots are firmly planted in Africa with its call-and-response style originating from numerous African tribes.

Black, southern, country, bluegrass, Celtic and black British gospel music each has its own distinct style and characteristics anchored in celebration. On the other hand, African gospel is uplifting, rhythmic, and spiritual with lyrics that reflect diverse world views, theologies and cultures of the black African experience. This is highlighted by the exclusive artist playlists created for Spirits Rejoice.

Stream playlist here.

