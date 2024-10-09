In a historic move, Apple Music has today launched a dedicated global Amapiano category page, celebrating the genre’s popularity by featuring the best that the genre has to offer.

Apple Music also launched three Amapiano genre charts for Top Songs, Top Albums and Top Videos where users will find only the best and biggest hits from Mzansi hottest artists.

Speaking about the move by Apple music, Uncle Waffle said: “This finally gives us our own space to exist as a dance genre that’s new and the first of its kind.

“Where what we’re hearing and witnessing is the history that’s going to be remembered when we finally reach bigger heights.

“It allows for there to be no confusion for what’s actually piano, and gives emerging piano acts more visibility.”

This cements the genre’s influence globally and the Amapiano category page will highlight artists like Kabza De Small, Uncle Waffles, Kelvin Momo, Aymos, Nkosazana Daughter and TxC to name but a few, and will also feature a selection of the latest albums, singles, playlists, Artist Essentials and Isgubhu cover stars.

To add to its Amapiano Lifestyle playlist, Apple Music has also widened its selection of Amapiano playlists to include multiple sub-genres that have emerged as the genre continues to evolve.

Adding her voice Nkosazana Daughter said: “My first thought was ‘finally!’. This is going to mean so much for our culture and how the world consumes it. Thank you Apple Music”.

These new playlists include New in Amapiano (all the breaking hits), Private School Piano (a soulful exploration of the genre), Chill Yanos (a focus on the tranquil aspects of the genre), Tsa Ko Pitori (an exploration of Amapiano’s roots) and Lamba-Piano (highlighting West Africa’s fusion of the genre).

The page also boasts a wide selection of Amapiano DJ mixes from TxC, Uncle Waffles, DJ Zinhle and Tyler ICU, as well as exclusive Spatial Audio DJ Mixes from Kabza De Small, Felo Le Tee, Myztro, De Mthuda and DBN Gogo from lauded events like the Spring Fiesta and Porryland.

Discover the Amapiano category page here.