Apple Music launches Mali Safi campaign to celebrate East Africa

Apple Music’s inaugural Mali Safi campaign celebrates the joyous music and quintessential vibe of East Africa.

The Kiswahili phrase, “Mali Safi” which in the context of music means the dopest and freshest, is Apple Music’s new campaign slogan to celebrate the music of East Africa. Apple says the artists highlighted in this campaign are an example of that vibrant energy unique to East Africa.

In addition to the ever-popular EA Wave hits playlist, Apple Music will launch a Mali Safi flagship playlist that will highlight only the best in trending music from East Africa, for everyone to revel in the celebratory mood.

The Mali Sali campaign will feature 10 exclusive guest playlists curated by Diamond Platnumz, Sauti Sol, Navy Kenzo, Zuchu, Nikita Kering, Nandy, Chris Kaiga, Spice Diana, Eddy Kenzo, and Otile Brown. Each playlist is meticulously presented with a selection of songs that highlight the EA’s new wave and rich heritage.

Speaking about their playlist, Sauti Sol said, “East African music is the soundtrack to people’s lives. The region is a melting pot of African and global cultures, which for centuries has maintained its sonic vibrations while integrating its exposure to other cultures. We are a show, not a tell society, who are all about good vibrations, love, the people and welcome.”

All playlists are available to stream on Apple music.