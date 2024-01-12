Tech giant Apple Music has released a one-minute trailer titled 30 Years in the Making to promote Usher’s headlining performance at this year’s Super Bowl.

Apple took over from American drink company Pepsi last year as the lead sponsor for the event.

Weaving together footage from Usher’s successful three-decade career, the film features legions of fans, several famous faces including NBA star Lebron James, J Balvin and Korean musician Jung Kook set to his 2004 hit “Yeah.”

“It’s an honour of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” the 8-time Grammy winner said last September when he was announced as the halftime show headliner.

Usher first performed at the show alongside the Black Eyed Peas in 2011 but has never been the headliner.

The event will take place on February 11.

Usher performance follows Rihanna’s viral show last year where she has since admitted she accidentally “told” the world she was pregnant with her second child.