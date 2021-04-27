This will highlight top streaming music in 100 cities around the world

Apple Music has unveiled City Charts, becoming one of the first streaming platforms to spotlight music making waves in over 100 cities around the world. While standard charts rank music based simply on number of plays, Apple Music’s City Charts combine plays and additional signs of local popularity to rank the top 25 songs gaining momentum with listeners locally, truly highlighting the local culture and individual music scenes of the cities they represent. With City Charts, Apple Music brings both global and local artists to the forefront of a new destination for music discovery.

Updated daily, City Charts are featured on Apple Music’s Charts page and are accessible via the browse or search pages, or by asking Siri to play a local city chart. Users can also add their favourite City Charts to their library, download them, and share them with friends.

Apple Music’s City Charts and brand new features are currently available for all Apple Music subscribers. Non-subscribers can view City Charts and preview songs here.

