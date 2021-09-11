Apple Music will compensate creators featured in DJ Mixes

There are over thousands of DJ mixes on Apple music.

Apple Music has created a revolutionary new process – in cooperation with major and independent labels- whereby it will properly identify and directly pay the rights holders within a DJ Mix. Building upon Shazam technology, Apple Music will now compensate all of the individual creators involved in making a particular DJ Mix – including any artists behind the music in the mix.

This means that DJ Mixes will actually have long term monetary value for all creators involved- a seemingly impossible feat until today.

The company is also working with the DJs, and the suppliers of the DJ Mixes including festivals, clubs, promoters, curators and independent labels to ensure that they are compensated fairly.

There are already thousands of mixes to enjoy on Apple Music with many more being added regularly. Across Africa, Apple Music hosts over 100 mixes between South Africa, Kenya, Uganda and Ghana as independently produced mixes, Boiler Room mixes, and Apple Music’s One Mix and tentpole mix programs. These mixes can be found on their relevant category pages, and are all prominently featured on Apple Music’s Isgubhu – the service’s unique destination for African Dance and Electronic music.