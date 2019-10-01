Application to bar Murgor from representing Wairimu in murder case filed

The Prosecution in the murder case of Dutch businessman Tob Cohen now wants Sarah Wairimu’s lawyer Philip Murgor barred from the case saying his appointment as a state prosecutor is yet to be revoked.

Wairimu couldn’t even take plea with Justice Stella Mutuku postponing the same for the third time in order to make a ruling on the application where the prosecution is challenging the status of lawyer Philip Murgor in the case.

After spending 35 days in custody in connection with the murder of Tob Cohen, the case against Sarah Wairimu continues to drag following frequent legal battles between the prosecution and the defense team.

The proceedings took a new twist after the Prosecution refused to proceed with the matter claiming Philip Murgor’s appointment as a state prosecutor is yet to be revoked.

Assistant Director of public prosecution Catherine Mwaniki, says while Murgor wrote a resignation letter to the Director of public prosecution the same is yet to be ace[pted.

Murgor has however challenged the application terming it as a distraction and a waste of time insisting that he resigned as a state prosecutor on 7th March this year.

But even as the court prepares to pronounce itself on the fate of Sarah’s lawyer in the case, both the prosecution and defense team are engaged in yet another battle of contempt of court.

In an application, the state has filed contempt proceedings against Murgor and his client Sarah Wairimu for allegedly commenting on the case outside court during the burial of the late Cohen on 24th September.

On the other hand, the defense team has filed similar contempt proceedings against the Directorate of Criminal Investigations for allegedly leaking information related to the murder case to the media in contravention of court orders retraining parties in the case from commenting on the case outside court.

Justice Mutuku directed both parties to file saying the matter will be heard on 15thOctober