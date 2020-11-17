Submissions for the film program will close on December 18th

What is the Film Empowerment Program?

The program is a product of the Kenya Film Commission. The program was conceived under its mandate and function of promoting the development of local content and establishing a fund.

The Film Empowerment Programme is indeed transforming the film landscape in the country. Are you part of this transformation? Apply for the 2nd Cycle under Local Productions, Development, Film Markets and Festivals via https://t.co/D3yZlHSwuq

Submission deadline is 18 Dec 2020. pic.twitter.com/R9PKkPXxrl — Kenya Film Commission (@kenyafilmcomm) November 16, 2020

The empowerment program will provide video-related funding in the broad categories of the development of features, documentaries and TV Concepts, production of features and documentaries and Festivals and Marketing.

Benefits of joining the program

One of the major benefits of being selected for the program is that you get funding to produce, develop and promote a movie project. The other benefit is that you get to interact and learn from other individuals in the field of video production.

To learn more about how to apply and eligibility criteria see here.

Submissions for the Empowerment Program have been open since October 12th and will close on December 18th.

