Submissions for the film program will close on December 18th

The program is a product of the Kenya Film Commission. The program was conceived under its mandate and function of promoting the development of local content and establishing a fund. 

The empowerment program will provide video-related funding in the broad categories of the development of features, documentaries and TV Concepts, production of features and documentaries and Festivals and Marketing.

Benefits of joining the program

One of the major benefits of being selected for the program is that you get funding to produce, develop and promote a movie project. The other benefit is that you get to interact and learn from other individuals in the field of video production.

To learn more about how to apply and eligibility criteria see here.

Submissions for the Empowerment Program have been open since October 12th and will close on December 18th.

