Artists from all creative disciplines are invited to participate.

The ANF (Africa No Filter) supports the development of nuanced and contemporary stories that shift stereotypical and harmful narratives within and about Africa. Narratives about Africa are still being shaped by voices outside of the continent, as a result, how African’s view themselves and how we are viewed by others is informed by stereotypical and outdated views that in many cases don’t reflect current realities.

The ANF is now calling for African artists to join their emerging artists fellows programme; this includes artists, storytellers, and arts and media organisations that can create work that challenges stereotypical narratives about Africa.

The fellowship will be held remotely for 12 months, between April 2021 and April 2022. 12 exceptional creative practitioners will provided with mentorship, peer to peer skills sharing and new networks. The fellows will receive $5 000 each to help execute the proposed project, document their findings, and establish new creative methodologies that can be presented and taught to a broader audience.

Practitioners living in Africa (Sub-Saharan and North Africa), will be given priority. Interested Africans from the diaspora are welcome to apply if they can demonstrate that their work is Africa-focused and includes the collaboration or involvement of creatives living in Africa.

To find out more and apply, go here.

