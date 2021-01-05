The World Cinema Fund is an initiative of the German Federal Cultural Foundation 

The World Cinema Fund works to develop and support cinema in regions with a weak film infrastructure, while fostering cultural diversity in German cinemas. It is a fund that supports films that could not be made without additional funding; films that stand out with an unconventional aesthetic approach, that tell powerful stories and transmit an authentic image of their cultural roots.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The support is exclusively given to  the production and distribution of feature films and feature-length documentaries, to the regions of Africa,  Latin America, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Central Asia, Southeast Asia, the Caucasus as well as Bangladesh, Nepal, Mongolia and Sri Lanka.

Also Read  Check out the #FormNiGani Mziki edition

Which kind of films can be submitted? The WCF accepts full-length feature films and creative feature-length documentaries, intended for theatrical release with a minimum length of 70 minutes. Short films are not eligible for the WCF funding.

Also Read  GoDown Arts Centre to offer copyright classes

What are the submission deadlines? The deadline for production submission is the 1st of February 2021.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

When do you get a response after submission? For those applying for production support, you will receive a response in March. For those applying for distribution support, the decision date will be communicated to the application companies by email after the project submission, normally in a period between four to six weeks after submission.

Also Read  Drake’s album release date postponed

For more information on how to apply, go to the World Cinema Fund website.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR