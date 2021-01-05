The World Cinema Fund is an initiative of the German Federal Cultural Foundation

The World Cinema Fund works to develop and support cinema in regions with a weak film infrastructure, while fostering cultural diversity in German cinemas. It is a fund that supports films that could not be made without additional funding; films that stand out with an unconventional aesthetic approach, that tell powerful stories and transmit an authentic image of their cultural roots.

The support is exclusively given to the production and distribution of feature films and feature-length documentaries, to the regions of Africa, Latin America, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Central Asia, Southeast Asia, the Caucasus as well as Bangladesh, Nepal, Mongolia and Sri Lanka.

Which kind of films can be submitted? The WCF accepts full-length feature films and creative feature-length documentaries, intended for theatrical release with a minimum length of 70 minutes. Short films are not eligible for the WCF funding.

What are the submission deadlines? The deadline for production submission is the 1st of February 2021.

When do you get a response after submission? For those applying for production support, you will receive a response in March. For those applying for distribution support, the decision date will be communicated to the application companies by email after the project submission, normally in a period between four to six weeks after submission.

For more information on how to apply, go to the World Cinema Fund website.

