This is the second cohort of the perFORM music incubator program.

The perFORM Music Incubator is a three month live performance and music business incubation programme. Run by Muthoni Music Entertainment with the support of JENGA CCI of the Goethe institute, perFORM aims at providing an enabling environment for artists to conceptualize, rehearse and showcase well developed live shows. The incubation program is targeted towards Artists, Artist Managers, Music PR Practitioners, Music Producers, Sound Engineers, Light Engineers and Event producers in music and its interdisciplinary practices.

Applications to take part in the programme are open till the 15th of February and it’s set to run in Nairobi, Kenya. It is encouraged that each artist applying should have a project in the works. This way, the artist will derive the full benefit of the classes as they are tailored to help you define success for your next project on your own terms, and develop the strategy that will get you there. Without a project in mind, the classes are likely to be nothing more than theoretical.



The incubator’s curriculum has been specially designed by Muthoni Drummer Queen with support from top project management consultants and is based on best practice research and 10 years experience running the festivals. Classes will be conducted by established professionals only.

Hurry up and apply here.

