Appointment of Koome as Kenya’s next CJ excites women leadership

Women leaders have thrown their weight behind the decision by the Judicial Service Commission to settle on Lady Justice Martha Karambu Koome to take up the position of Chief Justice.

Her nomination, they argued, is a solid recognition and celebration of women’s excellence, expertise, and potential for leadership in their respective fields.

While welcoming the real possibility of Kenya having her first-ever female head of the Judiciary, the women leadership dismissed claims to the effect that her nomination was biased.

Led by Public Service and Gender Cabinet Secretary Prof. Margaret Kobia, the women leaders instead reiterated that the unanimous selection of Justice Koome was purely based on her track record in the corridors of justice.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“The unanimous nomination is a strong vote of confidence in the skills, knowledge, and competencies held by Justice Martha Koome,” Prof Kobia said

The women leaders who included Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Chief Administrative Secretaries, and those serving in various capacities in government insist that her CV proves that she was the ideal candidate to serve as Kenya’s 15th Chief Justice.

“Justice Martha Koome has been an asset to the Judiciary with 33 years of experience in legal practice earning her local and international recognition,” the Gender CS said.

“We are in leadership positions because we are competent and we are Kenyans.” Her Lands Ministry counterpart Farida Karoney said

Besides her lengthy association with the Judiciary, they expressed confidence in Koome having distinguished herself as “a women’s and human rights strong defender,”

They said her appointment is a victory that should serve as an inspiration to women, and especially girls, to pursue their dreams

“She has dealt with obstacles entrenched in social and cultural norms that deny leadership opportunities to women.” She said

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed was also quick to point out that Justice Koome is equal to the task ahead, particularly instituting necessary reforms in the institution, even as she noted that she has served the judiciary diligently.

“Whatever she has done in the past she has been different and we support her for the position of the Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya.” She stressed

During an event that brought together women leaders in Kenya, and called to take stock of the milestones achieved in the Gender Equality and Women Empowerment agenda in the country, the leaders urged parliament to expedite the approval of her nomination as the successor of Retired Chief Justice David Maraga.