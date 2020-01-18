The Employment and Labour Relations court has revoked the appointment of former Othaya Member of Parliament Mary Wambui as the chairperson of the National Employment Authority.

Justice Onesmus Makau ruled that Wambui was unqualified for the position and that her appointment was irregularly done.

Barely three months after the Employment and Labour Relations court temporarily suspended the appointment of former Othaya Member of Parliament Mary Wambui as the chairperson of the National Employment Authority, the same court has permanently invalidated her appointment.

In a ruling by Justice Onesmus Makau the court found that her qualifications do not match the position.

According to the ruling, a permanent injunction barring former Othaya MP from being appointed to the post is in effect.

The ruling coming following a petition lodged in October last year by the Kenya Young Parliamentarians Association after Wambui’s appointment attracted public condemnation.

Meanwhile a Nairobi resident has moved to court seeking orders barring Nairobi County Assembly from vetting Deputy Governor nominee Anne Kananu Mwenda.

In an application before the high court, Peter Agoro argues that Mwenda’s appointment amounts to violation of the orders of the court barring Governor Mike Sonko from accessing county offices.

According to the petitioner the nomination seeks to defeat the cause of Justice in governor Sonko’s graft case.

The petitioner further wants the court to bar Sonko from nominating any person for the position of the deputy governor pending the hearing and determination of the criminal case against him.