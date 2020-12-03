APR land in Kenya ahead of CAF Champions League return tie on Saturday

Gor Mahia’s Opponents for the CAF Champions League return match, have safely landed in the country ahead of the tie on the 5th of December, 2020.

APR who beat Gor 2-1 in the reverse fixture hope to have a feel of the pitch later today or early morning on Friday.

Amongst the traveling entourage for the Rwandan side is former Gor Mahia marksman Jacques Tuyisenge who was vital in their home win.

The match shall take place on Saturday 4pm at Nyayo stadium with the winner advancing to the next round.

Gor Mahia captain Kenneth Muguna was upbeat about the return league, stating that they know what to do.

“We have to focus on the return leg. We recognize our mistakes and we know what to do in the return leg.” He added.

Full squad

Goalkeepers

Rwabugiri Umar, Ahishakiye Hertier

Defenders

Manzi Thierry, Omborenga Fitina, Mutsinzi Ange Jimmy, Imanishimwe Emmanuel, Rwabuhihi Aime Placide, Niyomugabo Claude, Buregeya Prince and Ndayishimiye Dieudonne.

Midfielders

Bukuru Christophe, Nzansimfura Keddy, Ruboneka Jean Bosco, Mushimiyimana Mohammed, Niyonzima Olivier Seif and Itangishaka Blaise.

Strikers

Danny Usengimana, Tuyisenge Jacques, Byiringiro Lague, Mugunga Yves, Bizimana Yannick and Manishimwe Djabel.

