If you’re still in Nairobi and looking for something to watch at the cinemas, then you should know that DC’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is now screening in cinemas across Nairobi and around the country.

Starring Jason Momoa as the titular character, Aquaman, the sequel sees Aquaman team up with his brother Orm in an awkward yet endearing alliance to take down Black Manta played by Yahya Abdul Mateen II.

According to the WB-provided summary, “Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all.

This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance.

Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.”

The film directed by James Wan stars Momoa and Mateen alongside Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard and Nicole Kidman.